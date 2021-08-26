Local veteran and army family members react to terroristic attack on Kabul

After todays terroristic attack on Kabul losing 12 United States soldiers and dozens of civilians, we heard some local reaction from veterans and families.

Reaction to what has happened has been swift and emotional all over the country.

Those emotions are likely the strongest among those with a personal connection.

We spoke to one Afghanistan veteran on what his reaction is to the terrorist attack on Kabul along with one father who lost his son to the war in 2012.

For veteran Samuel Bayle, he remembers what it was like fighting in Afghanistan.

“It was tough. We were one of the very first reserve units on the ground supporting many active duty elements in the operations,” said Samuel Bayle, Afghanistan Veteran.

Receiving the call to serve as an army staff sergeant when he was deployed in November of 2001 while leaving behind a young family.

It was tough for him to leave back then and just as difficult to watch now on tv.

“It’s extremely disturbing to see what’s going on and like I said to see 20 years of work and to see it disintegrate that quickly then today to lose more lives when we lost thousands of service members in 20 years,” said Bayle.

For Bayle, discussing what is happening right now in Afghanistan is an emotional experience.

“It’s hard to have lived over there to have done it to know what every person in uniform gives and their families give and to see more of them lose their lives today, there’s no reason for it,” said Bayle.

For Rick Bell, he lost his son in 2012 and is very engaged and vocal on the current situation in Afghanistan.

“It’s very unfortunate to our country and its leaders made a decision to get out of Afghanistan whether we agree with that decision or disagree doesn’t really matter so much if we are losing people,” said Rick Bell, Father of Fallen Soldier.

Bayle hopes that the United States will do whatever it takes to get all the US troops home and Afghans that aided the troops out safely.

