Local veteran group heads to Washington DC to honor American soldiers and veterans

A group of local military veterans who served our nation after the September 11th attacks is headed to our nations capital.

Here is how the group Warriors to Washington is honoring veterans.

Warriors to Washington started seven years ago as a way to not only honor the veterans, but to show that their service is appreciated.

Friday evening a group of local United States veterans boarded a charter bus to head to Washington D.C.

Each year the group leave the weekend after September 11th so that it is still fresh in everybody’s memory.

“And that is why we served, and so many of us were deployed. The post September 11th era becomes more important and significant since it is the 20 year anniversary, and as you look back at the 20 years since then,” said Joe Pfadt, Warriors to Washington President.

Pfadt said that the group this year is a little smaller than most years because of COVID restrictions, but they will still be seeing important places around the capital.

These places include a tour of Mount Vernon, the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, Washington Monument, Vietnam Wall, and the 9/11 Memorial at the Pentagon.

“To me it’s a matter of helping soldiers that during this pandemic it’s been crazy and getting people back together and getting people to remember soldiers. We have been so worried about the pandemic lately and we want to give thanks,” said John Galle-Boyko, Served in PA National Guard.

Galle-Boyko said that the warriors also need some nice rest and relaxation for the weekend.

The Washington trip also happens to be the same time of the pro-insurrectionist rally.

“We are just trying to have a fun and entertain our guests and take good look at DC and why soldiers do what they do and leave the politics out of it. This is a time to remember and relax and not worry about politics,” said Galle-Boyko.

The group of veterans will return on Sunday after they conduct a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

They will also visit the United 93 Memorial site in Shanksville PA on the way back to Erie.

