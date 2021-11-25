Local veteran returns favor to Erie City Mission by donating turkeys

27-year-old Chris Olon is not spending his thanksgiving with family but, instead, with those who need a helping hand.

On Thursday morning, he donated several turkeys to the Erie City Mission.

When he was 16 years old, he was homeless and a young father. The City Mission gave him food and a place to stay while he worked to get back on his feet.

“They provided me clothes, food whatever I needed,” said Olon. “That helped me get on to me feet and be able to take care of my family and even go on to be in the military.”

In total, Chris donated 80 turkeys to various places, including St. Vincent Hospital.

