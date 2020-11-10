Local Veterans Day freebies and deals

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. The Department of Justice says in a statement that hackers have been attempting to obtain intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In honor of Veterans Day, here are some local freebies and deals veterans can take advantage of on Wednesday, Nov. 11th. Offers may vary.

Applebee’s: Veterans can receive a free meal from a special menu.

Bob Evans: Veterans can receive a free meal from a special menu.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans can receive a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans can receive a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny’s: Veterans can receive a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans can receive a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans can receive a free doughnut of their choice.

Famous Dave’s: Veterans can receive a free Lunch Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with side.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active duty and veterans through Nov. 30th

Krispy Kreme: Veterans can receive a free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.

Little Caesars: Veterans can receive a free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: Purchase one roller grill item and get a second free and a fountain drink or coffee of any size for free.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: First six ounces of frozen yogurt are free for veterans.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans can receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke.

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar: Active and retired military can receive a free Primanti Bros. Almost Famous sandwich at all Primanti Bros. locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Michigan.

Red Lobster: Veterans can receive a free appetizer or dessert.

Smokey Bones: Veterans can receive a free meal from a special menu.

Starbucks: Veterans can receive a free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses.

Wendy’s: Veterans can receive a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Hours can vary by location. Service members enrolled in the Veterans Advantage program can get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase from Wednesday through Dec. 31.