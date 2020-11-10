Local Veterans Day freebies and deals

In honor of Veterans Day, here are some local freebies and deals veterans can take advantage of on Wednesday, Nov. 11th. Offers may vary.
Applebee’s: Veterans can receive a free meal from a special menu.
Bob Evans: Veterans can receive a free meal from a special menu.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans can receive a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.
Cracker Barrel: Veterans can receive a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.
Denny’s: Veterans can receive a free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon Wednesday.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans can receive a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich.
Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans can receive a free doughnut of their choice.
Famous Dave’s: Veterans can receive a free Lunch Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich with side.
Golden Corral: Golden Corral is handing out free meal and beverage cards to all active duty and veterans through Nov. 30th
Krispy Kreme: Veterans can receive a free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee.
Little Caesars: Veterans can receive a free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores: Purchase one roller grill item and get a second free and a fountain drink or coffee of any size for free.
Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: First six ounces of frozen yogurt are free for veterans.
Outback Steakhouse: Veterans can receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke.
Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar: Active and retired military can receive a free Primanti Bros. Almost Famous sandwich at all Primanti Bros. locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Michigan.
Red Lobster: Veterans can receive a free appetizer or dessert.
Smokey Bones: Veterans can receive a free meal from a special menu.
Starbucks: Veterans can receive a free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, active service members and their spouses.
Wendy’s: Veterans can receive a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Hours can vary by location. Service members enrolled in the Veterans Advantage program can get a free breakfast sandwich with any breakfast purchase from Wednesday through Dec. 31.