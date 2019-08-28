Local veterans head out to the water for a fishing trip

Local veterans hit the waters today for a fishing trip, but this year more people were able to be included.

A newly renovated boat gave veterans with mobility issues a chance to be a part of the trip which is put on by the Sons Of Lake Erie.

In total, 16 veterans were on board, half of them being in wheelchairs.

“All gave some and some gave all,” said Chuck Miller, director of the Sons Of Lake Erie. “We feel that it is our duty to honor that gave all by honoring the sacrifice of the survivors and that’s what we’re doing today.”

In order to host the event, the Sons of Lake Erie used donations from area clubs and veteran organizations