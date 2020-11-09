Local veterans honored with ceremony outside the Erie County Courthouse

With Veterans Day coming up, members of the community gathered outside of the Erie County Courthouse for a ceremony.

The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of all veterans. Three local veterans were honored with challenge coins.

The local director of veterans affairs said that it doesn’t take much to reach out to veterans this week and thank them for their service.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time out of your day, but it means so much to the veterans that you remembered and that’s what we want to do,” said Thad Plasczynski, Director of Veterans Affairs for Erie County.

The director of veterans affairs added this year is especially important to acknowledge veterans as many of them have felt isolated during the pandemic.