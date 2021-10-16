Local veterans organize freedom rally in Downtown Erie

America’s biggest issues were put on the spotlight in Downtown Erie on October 16th.

Local veterans organized a Veterans Freedom Rally.

The focus of this rally was on vaccine mandates and freedom in America.

There were many speakers including retired navy seals.

One organizer said that the rally isn’t about the political parties differences.

“So I think there’s a disconnect where people think freedoms are, and what true freedom is the constitution guarantees us the freedoms that we have, and those aren’t the government doesn’t give us freedom that restricts our freedom,” said Glenn Cessna, Organizer and Veteran.

Along with the speeches, a metal American flag was raffled off at the end of the rally.

