The Wreaths Across America ceremony will take place this Saturday at the PA Soldiers’ & Sailors’ Home.

More than 1,000 veterans will be commemorated on Saturday, December 16 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The ceremony will begin at noon with a national moment of silence, followed by the laying of the wreaths of the graves of fallen heroes.

“Particularly the veterans memorial cemetery here at the soldiers and sailors home that are grave sites date back to the late 1800s so it really be the one time during the entire year that are veterans receive the recognition and commemoration for their service,” said Ken Vyrbiral, volunteer coordinator for PA Soldiers and Sailors home

For more information about Wreaths Across America, you can check out their website here.