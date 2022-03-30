Local Vietnam veterans were honored Wednesday morning at the Erie County Courthouse with a pinning ceremony to acknowledge their service.

The long-awaited ceremony comes at a time where the veterans are given a proper thank you after not receiving one with their original return date.

The ceremony included guest speakers, playing of an armed forces medley for veterans to stand together during their branch song and a pinning to officially thank the veterans and welcome them home.

One veteran being honored shared what the ceremony means to him years later after returning home.

“I just turned 20 when I came back. I guess at the time it really didn’t bother you when you first came back, but as time went on that’s when it really hit us,” said Bob Macko, Veteran of Marine Corps, Vietnam 1967-1968.

The veterans say the acknowledgement and honoring is better late than never.