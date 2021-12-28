Local volunteer fire department receives new engine and brush truck

One volunteer fire department received new equipment to continue their mission to keep its community safe.

The Fuller Hose Company in North East acquired two new pieces of equipment including a new engine truck and brush truck.

The engine truck was part of the 20 year replacement schedule done by the National Fire Protection Association.

A current member gave a generous donation to cover half of the new brush truck.

“This chassis part of the brush truck as a 2022 Ford F 550. So you’re talking all the standard safety precautions that come with board, airbags, side airbags. You know the rollover studies and things like that. So it’s the safest vehicle not only for the members and the people responding, but it’s also the safest vehicle for the community,” said Chris Skrekla, President of Fuller Hose Company.

The previous 1998 engine truck was sold to a fire department in Warfield, Kentucky.