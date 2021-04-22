Local volunteers take part in Earth Day cleanup hosted by International Recycling Group

Local volunteers participate in an Earth Day clean up on Thursday.

One group is planning to make recycling plastics part of everyday life for people in Erie.

These volunteers are honoring Earth Day by cleaning up an east Erie neighborhood. The International Recycling Group hosted Thursday’s event.

Volunteers in Erie honoring Earth Day by cleaning up, picking up plastic between the Bayfront Parkway at E. 6th Street west to German Street. The CEO of International Recycling Group says this is just the beginning of a larger initiative.

“To improve the amenity of our area, the areas that we live in. We respect them, we keep them clean and Earth Day is all about improving the amenity of the world and so we felt this was something tangible we could do in the Erie community.” said Chris Dow.

IRG plans to create a plastic recycling site on East Lake Road.

Erie County Councilman Andre Horton attended the cleanup. He says there is a need for this kind of facility in Erie.

“Recycle 90% of the plastics and get some kind of use out of it and producing very little byproduct, so this community could certainly use the jobs. We look forward to the relationship with IRG.” Horton said.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says she learned first hand how recycling can prevent so much waste from going to a landfill.

“I see this as very positive. I actually participated in their study, I collected my own plastics and I was amazed once I did my bottles, my cans, and my plastics, I basically had no garbage left.” Dahlkemper said.

Chris Dow says the goal of the facility is to expand the kinds of plastics that can be recycled in Erie.

“Community members in Erie and the greater area are going to be able to put more than just what is traditional, just bottles into their waste recycling bin and comfortably know that it never gets to a landfill.” Dow said.

We also spoke with City of Erie officials about recycling, they’re reminding city residents to use clear bags when recycling.