Local Walmarts collecting supplies for upcoming school year

For the next two weeks participating Walmarts in western Pennsylvania will be collecting school supplies for needy kids.

It’s called “Stuff the Bus” and it’s a chance to donate to kids who may not otherwise have access to all the equipment kids need to get the school year off to a good start.

“We are collecting notebooks, pens, paper, backpacks whatever you can get,” said Capt. Michelle Miller of the Salvation Army. “[We’re] putting it in the bin and we’re going to be giving it out on August 20 to children in need in our community to have school supplies.”

Among the Walmarts participating in the campaign are Meadville, Corry and Titusville.

