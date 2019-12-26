Local warming shelters spreading Holiday cheer on Christmas

For most, Christmas is a day to spend time indoors with loved ones. That’s not an option for everyone. Mark Toth has been staying in local warming shelters for 6 weeks now. “I appreciate their help due to circumstances I am homeless,” said Toth.

Catherine Simon is spending her Christmas volunteering at the Russian Orthodox Church of Nativity’s shelter. She said more shelters are needed. “If we don’t have a lot of parishes that can help we’ll either have to start it later and end it earlier,” she said.

Simon said volunteers stay up all night to make sure everyone is okay. “Especially around Christmas we appreciate that we can do that because again we are grateful,” she said.

Around 50 people stay at these shelters each night. These warming shelters change locations every two weeks at different local churches. The rotational program will come to an end in march.