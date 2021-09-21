Local winery discusses how they are managing wine production through grape harvest season

The leaves are beginning to change colors which calls for the start of grape harvest season.

We spoke with Mazza Vineyards from North East on how they’re managing to produce their wine.

The Vice President of the winery said that his workers are working seven days straight to produce the wine and he said that it’s all worth it.

It’s the sound of hearing it through the grapevine. Workers of Mazza Vineyards are working around the clock to produce wine from different varieties of white and red grapes.

The Vice President, Mario Mazza, said that he has almost 500 acres where 20 different grapes are grown in Lake Erie and other parts of the state.

So far his team has produced nearly 750 tons. In other words that’s 4.81 times the weight of a house.

He said that the machines they use crush the grapes and then the grapes are fermented.

“So think riesling, carbon, merlot, chardoney, pinot grigio, those are all of the varieties we’re working with along with quite a few others,” said Mazza.

We’re told that these wine grapes aren’t only for enjoyment, but it also benefits your health.

“Wine is generally actually has a number of components antioxidants and other compounds that are beneficial for heart and health,” said Mazza.

Meanwhile there are workers of Mazza that are hands on with the nutrients that grapes bring.

“I work in the lab. So I touched every single different type of grape that comes in. I test it for sugar, PH, TA, so I have a hand in every single wine that we make out here,” said Grace Rosato, Lab Coordinator at Mazza Winery.

Mazza’s team and other farmers who are in the process of producing wine will continue the work through late October.

