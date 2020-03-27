Local winery producing hand sanitizer during COVID-19 pandemic

These days, you often see empty shelves at stores with no hand sanitizer.

This shortage has affected everyone including health care professionals and other essential workers.

Earlier this week, Five and Twenty Spirits and Brewery began producing World Health Organization approved sanitizer. They’ve packaged a few hundred gallons as of Friday afternoon and plan to package a few thousand gallons of hand sanitizer to go. This sanitizer will be distributed to various organizations who need it.

“Our first and foremost priority is donating to various nonprofits, community organizations, healthcare that may be in need. If we have some additional capacity, which right now early at least we seem to, we have some companies that still essential businesses that might be trucking or something like that. They’re purchasing.” said Mario Mazza, the General Manager and Vice President for Mazza Wines and Five and Twenty Spirits and Brewery.