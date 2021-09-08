Local winery seeing impact of staffing shortage

Local winery owners are very busy when harvest time rolls around.

We talked to one local winery that is so staffed, they will have to skip this year’s wine fest in North East.

Arrowhead Winery Owner Nick Mobilia said since they are short staffed, he has to work every day.

Right now Arrowhead Winery in North East is down about six workers. That means that the people there now must work 12 hour days trying to get everything done during this busy time of year.

They even had to pass on this years North East Wine Fest.

“We just don’t have the help. That would take another 15 people to man the booths up there too. So we are just here harvesting, plucking the grapes, pressing loading trucks, just keep going,” said Nick Mobilia, Owner of Arrowhead Wine Cellars.

Mobilia said that business is good, but he is working seven days a week ten hours a day.

He said that the biggest struggle is reteaching themselves to do business in a COVID atmosphere.

“People are not really moving the way they use to and I think the new variant coming out they are slowing down again and our stores in Pittsburgh is where we sell a lot of wine. We learned how to reinvent ourselves. We did a lot of business with curbside. People calling ahead picking up their order at the door,” said Mobilia.

Over at Presque Isle Wine Cellars, they are very busy too and are short a couple of workers.

“We are so busy we are shipping out orders every day to wineries that need their wine making supplies and our winery is also busy. We got grapes coming in,” said Kelly Jameson, Presque Isle Vineyard.

She said that the tasting room is also very busy. As far as wine fest goes, they are still not sure if they are going to take part in it this year.

Mobilia said that it’s always fun to show off their product at the wine fest, but on the same day there is always a big turnout at the winery.

