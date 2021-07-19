Local woman and grandchildren establish home made food pantry to help those in need in the Erie community

One local woman and her grandchildren are helping those in need in the Erie community with a home made food pantry.

Tina Marie Young and her grandchildren are building a food pantry on East 5th Street out of supplies from her family during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Since then it has become a way for members of the community to find non-perishable foods like cereal, cans of soup, and flour.

Young said that this is a way to show her grandchildren how important it is to be kind to other people.

“I want them to see that just because things like that are happening, you still got to be good to others. There’s goodness, you give goodness you get goodness back so that is kind of what started it,” said Tina Marie Young, Erie Resident.

Young said that any overflow from her pantry outside her house goes to a smaller home pantry on Liberty and West 8th Street.

