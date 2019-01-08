Local woman battling cancer inspires others by teaching Tai Chi Video

A local woman is battling cancer, again. But, she refuses to give up helping and inspiring others, even while undergoing treatment.

Sometimes, life can knock you down. And, while some might give up, 46-year-old cancer patient and Tai Chi Instructor Mikki Bort is as active as ever.

Bort owns a martial arts studio in Albion where she began teaching Tai Chi nearly 30 years ago after simply being asked if she knew the ancient Chinese technique. Now, she's teaching to small groups at the County YMCA in Edinboro.

Tai Chi Student Sherry Schaaf says, "She said at that time, 'I do not know how to do Tai Chi, but I will find out and I'll be your teacher.'"

10 years ago, Bort was diagnosed with breast cancer, which she fought into remission. Recently she got the news that her cancer returned, this time in her brain.

She's had multiple surgeries to address her brain tumors, but she's still not out of the woods.

Schaaf says, "She's been through so much and rises above it all. We love her to death. I don't know what to say about her. She's like another one of my kids."

Despite everything she's been through, Bort says teaching classes like this helps her stay positive.

"This is a really tough time for me. Really tough... I have to stay positive, I have to. And I have to show that to other people... as much as I possibly can."