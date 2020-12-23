Local woman fighting for claim of property damage to business

An Erie businesswoman is claiming a woman shattered the windows of her business. She is also claiming that Erie Police did not handle the situation correctly.

Cynthia Muhammed, a businesswoman who published the “Black Yellow Pages,” claims a young woman in her teens took a few items and broke two windows.

Muhammed claimed this incident happened twice to her business on Parade Street. No one was harmed in the incidents, but Muhammed believe the woman may have mental issues.

Erie Police went to the scene when the two incidents occurred. Muhammed claims she’s frustrated with the lack of action and response from Erie Police since the woman was let go twice from the scene.

“I hope they’ll be able to try to find to her and get her some help and they should say something to those police officers who, I feel, did not perform the job they’re hired to do.” Muhammed said.

Muhammed said she’ll be meeting with the police chief and mayor to discuss more of this matter.