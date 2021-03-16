Local women’s shelter honors outstanding women in our community virtually during Women’s History Month

As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month during March – a local women’s shelter is honoring past honorees from the previous 27 years during a virtual event.

Fontaine Glenn was live with more on how this program supports local women.

The Mercy Center for Women is holding its 28th annual Women Making History event virtually this year due to the pandemic.

The Mercy Center for Women provides programs that support women fleeing domestic violence, homelessness and addiction.

Fontaine spoke with the executive director and a past honoree about what this event means to the shelter.

For the past 27 years, the Mercy Center has chosen women to honor during its Women Making History event normally held at Mercyhurst University.

“The women that we have honored over the 27 years have inspired and changed lives, not only lives in the community, but they’ve impacted the lives of our women and children,” said Jennie Hagerty, Executive Director, Mercy Center For Women.

Throughout the entire month of March, the women’s center will showcase past honoree’s from 1993 through 2020 – picking one woman out of each class to showcase on their social media platforms.

“We focused on the former recipients because we felt in 2021, we really want to make sure when those individuals are recognized that their families and their friends are available in the present to be able to feel that very same excitement for them,” said Hagerty.

Susan Criswell has supported the Mercy Center Women Center for the past 24 years and is one of the past honoree’s being showcased in this year’s Women Making History event.

“When you look at the mission of the Mercy Center for Women, it is elevating those women who didn’t necessarily get the greatest start in life and being able to move them into independent living,” said Dr. Susan Criswell, 1997 honoree.

Criswell taught at Edinboro University for 22 years – her research being the same subject as the mission of the Mercy Center.

“Most of my research as a professor was on gender issues and issues of women, and the mission of the Mercy Center for Women fits exactly with my research interests,” said Criswell.

Click here for more information about the Mercy Center for Women’s mission and current projects.