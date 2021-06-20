Local World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family

One local man who served his country in World War II celebrated his 100th birthday Sunday.

Arthur Mills was thrilled to see his friends and family at his birthday party. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II flying B-17 bombers.

On May 12, 1944, while on a mission, his plane was shot down by German forces. He spent nearly one year as a prisoner of war.

Mills was born and raised in Lawrence Park. He is full of good humor and he says it seems like yesterday he was 99.

“If I would have known I would have lived this long, I would have taken better care of myself.” Mills said.

When we asked what Mills’ secret for a long life? He says to keep on breathing.

After serving his country, Mills worked for Hammermill Paper in Erie.

