Local yogurt shop celebrates one year in business

It’s no secret the pandemic is hurting many small businesses — some having to close their doors.

But for one local yogurt shop, they have found a way to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Our newest reporter Fontaine Glenn was live from Serendipity Sweets on East 38th Street with more.

Many local businesses have had to shut their doors for good because of this pandemic, but Serendipity Sweets has found a way through.

Joining Fontaine Glenn this morning was Allyson Minor, owner of Serendipity Sweets, where she talks about how they have been able to stay open through the pandemic and some exciting things they have planned to celebrate one year in business.

