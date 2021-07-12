Local yogurt shop struggling to survive post pandemic

A local yogurt shop is struggling to survive post pandemic.

Serendipity Sweets on East 38th Street, has seen a drastic decline in customers in the past six weeks despite being in the heart of summer.

The owner said that she is experiencing a customer shortage instead of an employee shortage.

During these past few weeks, the yogurt shop has been running specials but is still struggling to bring in customers.

“We are aware there’s a lot more options this summer than there were last, but we were actually doing better in a pandemic summer than in a summer where you know restrictions have been lifted, and so we’ve been running some specials. We’ve been running some outside of the box options that we hadn’t offered before,” said Allyson Minor, Owner of Serendipity Sweets.

Beginning this week, the owner said that they are starting a new promotion called send a sundae box which can be ordered online.

