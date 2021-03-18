Local young entrepreneur gets national attention on The Drew Barrymore Show

Earlier this week, we brought you a story about Harbor Creek student Shaefer Santos, the teenager whose love of fashion motivated her to start her own brand of clothing called “Hey Friends.”

Started in July 2019, the brand has been so successful that Santos has expanded the line and offers clothing items at Lollie Boutique in the Colony Plaza.

Her success got the attention of the producers of the Drew Barrymore Show, who reached out to Shaefer and asked her to appear on the show, which aired on Thursday.,

During the airing of the show, Santos met with Melody Ehsani, a successful LA-based designer and entrepreneur who offered a “Minute Masterclass” on how to grow her business from a regional to a national audience.

“We have social media right now, which is the blessing you have, so just putting as much content out there as possible and word of mouth. Women know how to spread the word about something they love around the world faster than the Internet. So, tell all your friends and trust they’ll tell all theirs.” Santos said.

Santos hopes to turn her business into her career once she graduates.

You can watch her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show below.