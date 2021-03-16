Local young entrepreneur to be featured on ABC’s Drew Berrymore Show

One local young entrepreneur will be a guest on ABC’s Drew Berrymore Show this Thursday March 18th.

Shaefer Santos, a student at Harborcreek High School, will have that opportunity to speak about her business, a clothing brand called “Hey Friends.”

Santos created the brand in July of 2019 and has expanded the brand featuring clothing items at Lollie, a boutique in the Colony Plaza.

Santos said that this Fall producers reached out to her about being on the Drew Berrymore Show to talk about her business.

She said that she is very excited about this opportunity.

“Just the experience you know. I feel so grateful that this is my job that I am going to persue,” said Shaefer Santos, Creator of Hey Friends.

Santos will be part of the show via Zoom and said she is still grateful for this experience.