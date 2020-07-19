Locally brewery holds fundraiser for firefighters

Hundreds of people made their way to one local brewery on July 18th to have some beers.

A portion of the money made went to support the hometown heroes.

The Black Monk Brewery hosted a fundraiser on Saturday July 18th.

One dollar from every pint sold went to support the West Lake Fire Department.

The band Hear No Evil provided some tunes for the crowds.

Every year, the brewery creates a “Firehouse 48” beer for local firefighters.

“Since we had the bands scheduled and the weather was nice, we decided to stay with having the bands play and we made it more into a fundraiser,” said Tom Morris, Co-Owner of Black Monk Brewery.

This was the first year that the event was held at a brewery.