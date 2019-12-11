Locally grown medical marijuana now on sale at Rise Erie

A steady stream of customers could be seen entering Rise Erie on Wednesday to purchase the first marijuana product ever legally grown in Erie.

The marijuana flower which was cultivated and processed at Calypso enterprises in Erie went on sale at nine Wednesday morning. The customers we spoke with say this locally grown product is going to be a game-changer since there has been a shortage of medical marijuana in the Commonwealth.

“The shortage happened and I don’t always get the stuff I need, so It’s a big hope that they are here and they will be sending flower here… more to us than other states, ” said Damien Toth, medical marijuana patient.

Calypso shipped 39 pounds of marijuana flower in the initial batch of product to Rise Erie.