Locally grown produce available at Downtown Farmers Market

Eating healthy foods like fruits and vegetables can be important especially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Oasis Market partnered with the Erie Downtown Partnership to bring a Downtown Farmers Market to Perry Square.

All produce is locally grown. Vendors come from area towns including Waterford and North East.

Many folks can fall into the habit of snacking on junk food, but food at the Farmers Market is more than just healthy.

“Eating fresh fruits and vegetables, keeping your health up and keeping your immune system up, like I said especially during these times, it’s incredibly important,” said Faith Kindig, co-owner, Oasis Market.

The Farmers Market will be at Perry Square every other Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Vendors also accept SNAP benefits.