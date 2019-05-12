Locals celebrate Mother’s Day

As mother’s have been showered throughout Sunday with love, one local business has seen a record amount of people this year,

“Mother’s Day sales this year are phenomenal. I mean I think we are probably up about 35 percent over previous years. Its great the community has really stepped up in supporting us this year, its great,” said Carl Larese, Owner of Larese Floral Design.

Although flowers always make a beautiful gift, some people said they’re gifting a home cooked meal this year. Not only are did they look to cook something appetizing, but also cook up some new memories with the ones they love. “We’re going to cook some t-bone steaks, she’s going to get potatoes, I got some loaded with bacon, the ones that you fry up yourself, so we are going to make it real special for her. We lost our grandmother this year and so its amazing to be able to spend time with your family and this is the first Mother’s Day without her, so its exciting to get together and be with each other,” said Kim Moses, Erie resident. “We are just going to go with both grandmothers down to our place and have some shrimp alfredo and spaghetti and just have a great time with our grandparents and families,” said Paul Orlemanski, Erie resident.

Whether you gave your mom the gift of some fresh smelling flowers or even just a hug its always a great way to celebrate Mother’s Day. “Just remember mom and put a smile on her face and tell her that you love her,” said Larese.

