An Erie man has been sentenced in court after being convicted of violating federal drug laws.

Joel Gustave, Jr., 41, of West 25th Street, will spend five years behind bars.

According to information presented in court, Gustave possessed more than 840 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Also in federal court, a Titusville woman pleaded guilty to a count of violating federal drug laws.

Kimberly Ann Gesin, 44, was accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine from Akron, Ohio and Erie, into Crawford, Venango and Warren Counties.

Gesin faces up to 40 years in prison when she is sentenced in June.