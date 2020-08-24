Locals rally for the post office

A local rally for the United States Postal Service (USPS) took place over the weekend outside the of the Post Office on East 38th Street.

Local protesters joined the national call to action for the USPS as the federal government has made several cuts to the postal service over the last couple months.

In Erie, two of the mail sorting machines have been unplugged in recent weeks, causing some potential delays.

The organizer of the rally said that those two machines are still not in being used.

“DeJoy is gutting the USPS right before the election. We don’t support that this facility lost two of its six mail sorting machines, that’s why we chose this location. We can’t just stand for it, so we brought as many people out as we could to show people that we don’t support this,” said Nathan Bailey, organizer, USPS rally.

Bailey added that he would like to see the 2006 Postal Accountability Enforcement Act repealed. He says the act cripples the USPS.