Locals visit Blasco Library 9/11 Memorial despite no formal event

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Community residents showed up to Blasco Library’s 9/11 Memorial to honor the lives lost that day.

Even without a formal event, some showed up to stop and look over the display.

One man brought his one-year-old daughter, saying this is an event we cannot and shall not forget.

He remembers sitting in class when the United States came to a halt, adding looking over the names brings a strong emotion.

Coming up tonight we will hear more from community members about what they remember from that tragic day 19 years ago.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar