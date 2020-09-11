Locals visit Blasco Library 9/11 Memorial despite no formal event

Community residents showed up to Blasco Library’s 9/11 Memorial to honor the lives lost that day.

Even without a formal event, some showed up to stop and look over the display.

One man brought his one-year-old daughter, saying this is an event we cannot and shall not forget.

He remembers sitting in class when the United States came to a halt, adding looking over the names brings a strong emotion.

Coming up tonight we will hear more from community members about what they remember from that tragic day 19 years ago.