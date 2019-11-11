Locations around Erie offering free meals for Veterans Day

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

There are many locations offering free meals to veterans for Veterans Day today.

Here is a list of some of the locations offering free meals today:

  • Presque Isle Downs and Casino is offering a free, all American buffet for veterans from noon to 8 p.m.
  • 2019 Veterans Appreciation Day is taking place at TREC from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Breakfast is free for veterans, with a ceremony taking place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a tour of the building following.
  • Panera Bread is offering a free You Pick Two for any military personnel beginning at 11 a.m.
  • O’Charley’s Restaurant is giving veterans and current military a free entree

Let us know in the Facebook comments if you would like to tell us about another place that is offering free meals for Veterans Day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar