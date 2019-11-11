Locations around Erie offering free meals for Veterans Day

There are many locations offering free meals to veterans for Veterans Day today.

Here is a list of some of the locations offering free meals today:

Presque Isle Downs and Casino is offering a free, all American buffet for veterans from noon to 8 p.m.

2019 Veterans Appreciation Day is taking place at TREC from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Breakfast is free for veterans, with a ceremony taking place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and a tour of the building following.

Panera Bread is offering a free You Pick Two for any military personnel beginning at 11 a.m.

O’Charley’s Restaurant is giving veterans and current military a free entree

