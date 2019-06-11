Lock of Beethoven’s hair to go up for auction

A lock of hair belonging to Ludwig Van Beethoven goes up for auction Tuesday. The hair was snipped off by the German composer himself nearly 200 years ago when he gave it to his friend, Pianist Anton Halm.
Snipping off locks to give to someone was not an unusual practice during the 18th and 19th centuries.
The hair is expected to fetch between $15,000 and $19,000.
This isn’t the first time Beethoven’s hair has been up for sale; another lock was auctioned off in 1994. That lock of hair was cut the day Beethoven died in 1827.
