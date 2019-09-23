Logan Music Series begins at Penn State Behrend

1  of  2
Penn State Behrend opened its 30th season of music at noon today with the Cavania String Quartet.

Today’s Logan Music Series performance took place in the Reed Union Building on the campus of Penn State Behrend.

The group features three violinists and one cellist from an artist-in-residence at the Cleveland Institute of Music.

The institute has developed nationally acclaimed programs for student ensembles devoted to the serious study of chamber music.

The quartet specializes in classical chamber music and will be marking their 35th year this year.

