Logistics Plus, Inc. is acquiring a company called Concord-Trans, a Ukrainian-based freight and logistics company.

With the acquisition, Logistics Plus will be able to better support those suffering from the war in Ukraine.

Concord-Trans is located out of Kyiv and has a second office in Odesa, both of which Logistics Plus will now utilize to help increase the flow of materials across the country.

“But even during war, there is huge logistics needs,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO of Logistics Plus, Inc. “There is infrastructure equipment that’s coming in, there’s military equipment that is coming in, medical equipment that is coming in. So what we wanted to do is we wanted to actually get into it and try to continue to help and to establish a presence as one of the larger logistics companies in Ukraine.”

Logistics Plus already has a strong presence in Ukraine, but this acquisition will only bolster their humanitarian efforts.