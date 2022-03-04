One local company showed support for its employees in Ukraine by raising money to help those in need during this difficult time.

Logistics Plus raised money to support its employees in western Ukraine.

Jim Berlin, owner of Logistics Plus, said some of their employees are relocating, and the company created a fundraising website to help them.

“I asked our IT guy to do this on Saturday night and it was done by Sunday morning. He worked all throughout the night to do it. Anyone in our community will do anything that they can to help our colleagues over there,” said Jim Berlin, owner, Logistics Plus.

Berlin said some are making their way to the border, waiting in lines for more than 24 hours. Once they arrive, Logistics Plus employees from other countries, like Poland, transport them to a warm place to stay.

Berlin said they raised $600,000 in just one week.

“It really is a family environment in our company and everyone has offered to do whatever they can. All people want to do something to help and there’s not much you can do other than raise money that we can send over there to support these folks,” Berlin said.

Another community leader says the outpouring of support has been overwhelming and is helping their employees in Ukraine.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“We have and friends, and suppliers, and customers, and former employees all over the world. The outpouring of supporting has just been magnificent and we’re really grateful for that. I think we’re going to need every dollar,” said Gretchen Seth, Sr. VP of International at Logistics Plus.