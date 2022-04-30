April 30 was the last Saturday that Erie For Ukraine donations could be dropped off at the West 20th Street location.

Logistics Plus will be taking these donations moving forward.

The Erie For Ukraine campaign has raised more than $100,000 for the people of Ukraine.

They have collected donations for Ukrainian families who have relocated to Poland and other European countries.

April 30 was the last day to drop off donations at the Erie For Ukraine warehouse located on West 20th Street.

Logistics Plus has agreed to take over operations and will be accepting donations on Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m.

“We have the capacity. We’re really lucky to have the people that are really passionate about this cause we have the office over seas. So it’s really important that we take over. I can’t imagine how it’s affecting families over there and soldiers. So doing this is natural. It feels natural to help,” said Maria Czerwinski, Global Admin for Logistics Plus.

So far Logistics Plus has raised more than $600,000 for the people of Ukraine.