We’ve seen lines at grocery stores and state stores as customers look to stock up for the long holiday weekend, but this is a new one:

We had a number of callers let us know about long lines outside the Rise Erie Dispensary on West 8th street.

It is the only licensed store in Erie county for the purchase of medical marijuana.

These lines should get smaller in the coming months as the company plans to open a second dispensary on Rotunda Drive in summit township.