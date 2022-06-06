A long serving member of the Fairfield Hose Company passed away in a COVID-19 related line of duty death.

Alan Paulhamus took on many roles at the hose company including EMT, firefighter, fire police officer, president, vice president, and fire captain.

For the last five years, Paulhamus served as a primary ambulance driver.

The fire chief of Fairfield Hose Company recalls Paulhamus as someone that was always willing to be there when he was needed.

“It’s very hard to find dedicated people as dedicated as Mr. Paulhamus. He’s just one of those guys that was always wanting to help out, and having someone in the community made it easier for me to be the chief and for the members to do their job because they always knew he was going to be here to help out,” said Jim Hawryliw, Fire Chief, Fairfield Hose Company.

Paulhamus passed away on June 5. The viewing will be held on June 9 and a processional will take place on June 10 at 11 a.m. from Dusckas Funeral Home.

The processional will go through Harborcreek, past the fire house, and down to the gravesite.