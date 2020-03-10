Long time community leader, Fred Rush Jr., to be honored for community achievement and service

A long-time community leader will be honored this evening in Erie for his community achievement and service.

YourErie.com Digital Reporter Odessa Meredith sat down with Fred Rush Jr. to learn about his time serving our community.

Rush worked for the City of Erie for decades serving several administrations. He also worked for mayor’s, going as far back as Lou Tullio.

The public servant and community leader moved to Erie from Mississippi as a young man.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership will honor Rush with the Louis J. Tullio Community Service Award.

