A long time Toyota Dealership once again gives back to the community.

As part of their celebration of Giving Tuesday, Palmiero Toyota in Meadville awarded two donations during a presentation this evening.

Operation Christmas Child also received $2,650. The Yolanda G Barco Oncology Institute was also awarded $2,900 from the employee vote.

“Over 41 charities tonight have received over $41,000 with the help of Toyota corporate and we had a great evening even in a snow storm,” said Allison Palmiero Brady, President of Palmiero Toyota.

Tonight’s donations were the 11th annual Toyota Give Back Awards presented by the Palmiero dealership.