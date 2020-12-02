Long time Toyota Dealership once again gives back to the community

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A long time Toyota Dealership once again gives back to the community.

As part of their celebration of Giving Tuesday, Palmiero Toyota in Meadville awarded two donations during a presentation this evening.

Operation Christmas Child also received $2,650. The Yolanda G Barco Oncology Institute was also awarded $2,900 from the employee vote.

“Over 41 charities tonight have received over $41,000 with the help of Toyota corporate and we had a great evening even in a snow storm,” said Allison Palmiero Brady, President of Palmiero Toyota.

Tonight’s donations were the 11th annual Toyota Give Back Awards presented by the Palmiero dealership.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar