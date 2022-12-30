(WJET/WFXB)- ABC News has confirmed broadcast journalist and television personality Barbara Walters has died.

Walters was considered a pioneer for women in broadcasting. She was known for her interviews and popularity with viewers.

Walters appeared as a host of numerous television programs, including “Today,” “The View,” “20/20,” and the “ABC Evening News.”

She was a working journalist from 1951 until her retirement in 2015.

Walters interviewed every sitting U.S. President and first lady from Richard Nixon to Barack Obama.

She also interviewed both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, though not as presidents. Walters created, produced, and co-hosted the ABC daytime talk show “The View.”

Walters was 93 years old.