Long-time UPMC therapy dog retires to cheers from onlookers

After many years of providing relief for hospital patients, a therapy dog at UPMC is retiring.

Sadie is seven-year-old therapy dog who has been helping patients at UPMC Hamot during what can be a difficult and uncertain time.

With more life to live, Sadie is retiring to spend more time at home with her owner.

Sadie’s owner says she’s seen her dog help so many patients and hospital staff at Hamot.

“After being here so many years, it’s time that she at least have a few years off and enjoy her remaining time. But she’s loved her therapy dog work, she’s been amazing,” said Bonnie Tarcia, Therapy Dogs United.

Other therapy dogs continue to be part of the care provided at UPMC Hamot, helping some patients smile while spending time with a furry friend.

