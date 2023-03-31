A longstanding shop, Elk Creek Sports, will remain open under new ownership.

The changeover is taking place just before opening day of trout season.

“I owned the place for 44 years now. I’ve been here quite a while, I’ve seen so many people come and go. The business has really grown since I first came here in the 1970s, and it’s growing even more today,” said Dan Seaman, former owner of Elk Creek Sports.

Dan Seaman said he sold his Lake City business to the owner of Tudor Hook-N-Nook, Bill Luffy.

Luffy formerly owned Tudor Hook-N-Nook in Girard. He said this location is a better fit.

“Sitting at the top of Elk Creek, we feel that we can provide everything our customers need to fish the lake and the streams for the steelhead, the walleye, the small-mouth… the fishery is one of the best in the world,” said Bill Luffy, owner of Tudor Hook-N-Nook.

Noble said he’s ready to serve the community right as trout season is getting started.

“People come from all over the place, all over the country, and sometimes from out of the country just to experience the fishing on the creeks for the steelhead,” Luffy went on to say.

The former owner says he welcomes these improvements as fishing continues to be a draw for the region.

“It’s good for the business and it’s good for the area to have a changeover like this. Elk Creek was getting a little bit old. Again, after forty-four years I was getting a little stale, and they’re bringing a fresh look and a fresh spirit into the whole business here, and I’m really glad to see it. It’s going to help this business a lot, it’s going to help the area a lot,” Seaman went on to say.