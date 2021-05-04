Longtime car dealer Robert Ferrando Sr. dies over the weekend

A well known West County car dealership lost a founding member over the weekend.

89-year-old Robert Ferrando Sr. passed away on Saturday surrounded by family members.

After opening a car dealership in Corry, he and his son Robert Jr. opened Bob Ferrando World in Girard in 1980.

Robert Sr. was an avid golfer and bowler who played softball for years in his youth.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Correction: Robert Ferrando Sr.