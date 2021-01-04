Longtime Erie School Board member dies suddenly on January 3rd

A longtime Erie School Board member died suddenly on Sunday.

Jim Herdzik served on the Erie School Board for more than two decades.

Recently, Herdzik was working during the tenure of Superintendent Jay Badams and also helped make state funding more accessible for Erie Public Schools.

Herdzik is being remembered for having an impact on the community and dedication to the school district.

“We went through challenges like we had together, it binds you. So we disagreed. I’ll miss him. He cared, he gave of himself,” said John Harkins, Former Erie School Board President.

“He was involved. He was very well informed and well researched. I believe all his efforts in the school district were in the best interest of the district,” said Tom Spagel, Erie School Board Member.

Herdzik also served when Dr. James Barker was school superintendent.