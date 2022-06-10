Alan Paulhamus served the Fairfield Hose Company Volunteer Fire Department for almost 40 years before passing on Sunday, June 5 in a COVID-related line of duty death.

A traditional escorted processional was held for Paulhamus where he rode on the back of an antique fire engine for his final ride to his resting place in Lakeside Cemetery. First responders and law enforcement followed, and an American flag hung from two ladders.

“We all know that volunteerism’s changed over the last 10-15 years, but someone at 77 that was committed as he was, you don’t see that anymore,” said Chief Jim Hawryliw, Fairfield Hose Company.

Paulhamus took on many roles during his time at the fire department and ended his service as a dayside ambulance driver.

Haryliw told us how Fairfield is remembering their co-worker and friend.

“We’ve gathered a lot of pictures and we’ve just been talking amongst ourselves, 40 years in the service is a long time. Inside the funeral home, there’s lots of poster boards with all the pictures from when he first joined to the last couple of weeks he was still active because of COVID and stuff,” Hawryliw said.

His fellow firefighters said that Paulhamus was an inspiration to Fairfield and a role model to anyone looking to serve.

“He’s a mentor and he’s had a lot of years in. Being a veteran, he was loving of people, loving of his country, and I think exemplary mannerisms and things that he could mentor a lot of the young people,” said Rick Bell, Safety Officer at Fairfield Hose Company.