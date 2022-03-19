The longtime owner of Ricardo’s Restaurant on East Lake Road has died.

Pete West, who began as a cook at the restaurant, died on March 17.

West owned Ricardo’s since 1989.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, West passed peacefully at Hamot Hospital with his family by his side.

Two members at the restaurant spoke about West’s kindness.

“He was just a very compassionate guy. He would have given the shirt off his back to anyone at anytime, and just a great employer to work for,” said Deanna Ashley, Niece of West.

“Definitely made it feel like home working here. He treated his employees like family. It felt like he was my father and I was his son, even though we weren’t related. He treated everyone great, and on Christmas he would drive around with gift cards, and when he would see people in need he would give them a gift card,” said Kyle Knross, Kitchen Manager.

West was 78-years-old.