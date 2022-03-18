The longtime owner of Ricardo’s Restaurant has died.

Pete West, who started out as a cook at the restaurant, died on Thursday.

He had owned Ricardo’s since 1989,

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, he passed away peacefully at the hospital with his family at his side.

Two members of the staff at Ricardo’s spoke about his kindness.

“He was just a very compassionate and very caring individual. He would have given the shirt off his back to anyone at anytime and just a great employer to work for,” said Deanna Ashley, Niece.

“Definitely made it feel like home working here. He treated his employees like family. It felt like he was my father and I was his son, even though we weren’t related. He treated everyone great. On Christmas, he would drive around with gift cards and when he would give people a gift card when he would see people in need,” said Kyle Kinross, Kitchen Manager.

Pete West was 78 years old